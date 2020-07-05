Devon Windsor Wears A Bikini In Outstanding Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Windsor, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and this one is a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a little bit since we last saw Windsor cut it loose online, but this post is proof that she’s as great as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Jul 4, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Windsor does on Instagram. Everything she touches turns to gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and there’s no way around it. She’s a superstar, and that’s why we’re such big fans at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Jun 27, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Jun 26, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Jun 15, 2020 at 6:54am PDT