Luciana Andrade Shares 2 Awesome Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Luciana Andrade heated up Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted two photos of herself wearing a red and blue bikini, and they’re both worth your attention. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Andrade drop down from the top rope with some fire content, but she clearly hasn’t lost a step at all! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give both shots a look below. You won’t be disappointed! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Jul 4, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Andrade is out here bringing the heat like this for all of her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a show! Here are a few more golden examples! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on May 25, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on May 9, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Oct 9, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT