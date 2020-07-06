Camila Oliveira Destroys Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Camila Oliveira heated up Instagram with a recent snap.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how great of a snap was this from Oliveira? Well it didn’t take very long at all to generate several thousands likes from her followers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Oliveira UFC® (@camilaoliveirareal) on Jun 30, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

It’s never a bad time online whenever Oliveira is out here dropping bikini bombs like this one online for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and we’ll never hate seeing it here at The Smoke Room! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Oliveira UFC® (@camilaoliveirareal) on Jun 16, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Oliveira UFC® (@camilaoliveirareal) on May 31, 2020 at 10:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Oliveira UFC® (@camilaoliveirareal) on Jun 8, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Oliveira UFC® (@camilaoliveirareal) on May 25, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT