Olivia Culpo Shares Sexy Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo didn’t disappoint her fans with a Monday post on Instagram.

The superstar model, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the past, posted two photos of herself wearing a revealing outfit on a boat, and they’re both great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the unreal photos. The shots received more than 20,000 likes in 10 minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both below. I think you’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 6, 2020 at 9:18am PDT

We all know Culpo is a superstar on the internet, and it’s not because she holds back. It’s because she regularly brings the heat. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she stunned and shocked us all. Every single one is great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 5, 2020 at 5:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 17, 2020 at 3:28pm PST