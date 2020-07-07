Miranda Kerr Heats Things Up With Terrific White Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Miranda Kerr really heated things up when she posted a terrific swimsuit shot Monday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 37-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a racy white one-piece swimsuit for the cover of Ocean Drive magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “My cover for @modernluxury @oceandrivemag is out Thank you @phebewahl for your kind words @russelljames.” ”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 6, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

The former lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one throwback snap of her rocking white lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 22, 2020 at 8:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 15, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:18pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Nov 21, 2019 at 10:30am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 30, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 26, 2019 at 11:00am PDT