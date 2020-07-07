Samantha Hoopes Torches Internet With Racy Bikini Clip From Swimsuit Shoot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Samantha Hoopes did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she posted a racy bikini clip on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed rocking a sea green two-piece string swimsuit while soaking up the sun at the beach during her 2020 swimsuit shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Who is ready for @si_swimsuit 2020.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue over the years that are truly can’t-miss!

 

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
