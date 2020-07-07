Izabel Goulart Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely perfect in the video of her rocking a racy white two-piece string swimsuit while swimming through the Greek waters in Mykonos. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the fantastic clip and simply captioned it, “Mykonos feeling blessed to be back to my favorite island ! Mykonos Me sentindo abençoada por estar de volta à minha ilha favorita!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a green bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years that are truly can’t-miss!

