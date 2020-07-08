Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Abigail Ratchford nuked Instagram with a Wednesday post.

Ratchford, who has a staggering 9.1 million followers, posted a photo of herself topless for her fans to see, and it’s wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not a secret at all that Ratchford is a superstar on Instagram. It’s what she does best, and this snap is a blunt reminder of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s going to shock you. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on Jul 8, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Ratchford? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go on Instagram before you cross some lines. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Abigail! Now, let’s take a look at a few more of her other posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on Apr 3, 2020 at 1:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT