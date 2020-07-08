Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Abigail Ratchford nuked Instagram with a Wednesday post.
Ratchford, who has a staggering 9.1 million followers, posted a photo of herself topless for her fans to see, and it’s wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s not a secret at all that Ratchford is a superstar on Instagram. It’s what she does best, and this snap is a blunt reminder of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. It’s going to shock you. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this post from Ratchford? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go on Instagram before you cross some lines. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Abigail! Now, let’s take a look at a few more of her other posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram