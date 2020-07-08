Bar Refaeli Wears Black Sports Bra In Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli heated up Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar Israeli model posted two photos of herself wearing a black sports bra, and both of them are wild.

Now, are they the most insane pictures we've ever seen out of Refaeli? Most certainly not, but that doesn't mean you'll want to miss them.

Take a look at both below. I think you'll like what you find.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

I don't know what to tell you if you're not a gigantic fan of what Refaeli is capable of when it comes to dominating the internet.

When it comes to torching down Instagram, there are very few women capable of keeping up. Here are a few more times she stunned us all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jun 18, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jun 13, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 18, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 21, 2020 at 7:00am PDT