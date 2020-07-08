Lais Ribeiro Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Lais Ribeiro definitely heated things up Wednesday when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot of her on Instagram from her shoot.
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the racy snap wearing white bikini bottoms with a white tank top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@laisribeiro photographed exclusively for Maxim @gilles_bensimon Styling by @christianssonparis Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 Makeup by @kajsasvanbergmakeup.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram