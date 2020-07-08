Lais Ribeiro Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Lais Ribeiro definitely heated things up Wednesday when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot of her on Instagram from her shoot.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the racy snap wearing white bikini bottoms with a white tank top.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@laisribeiro photographed exclusively for Maxim @gilles_bensimon Styling by @christianssonparis Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 Makeup by @kajsasvanbergmakeup.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

