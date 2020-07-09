Halsey Torches Internet With Racy Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Superstar Halsey definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, looked absolutely incredible as she posed rocking the revealing vanilla one-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “grasshopper or human turkey leg.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jul 9, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

The “Without Me” hitmaker‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet trips.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on May 24, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 22, 2020 at 6:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:40am PST