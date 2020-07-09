Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Heats Things Up With Racy Black Swimsuit Shot
Hyunjoo Hwang definitely heated things up on Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped a snap of her rocking a racy swimsuit on Instagram.
The SI Swimsuit rookie looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snap in the upcoming issue rocking a low-cut one-piece black swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the incredible post and simply captioned it, in part, “Being a part of the SI Swim family is truly a dream come true. This is an opportunity for me to get that message out to other Asian women and say you’re beautiful!”- @hyunjoo_hwang.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a green bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
