Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Marquita Pring Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Marquita Pring hands down won the day Thursday when the magazine shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot of her on Instagram.
The SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as he posed for the snap rocking a black two -piece string swimsuit while posing on a rock over a river. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “For me being a part of this issue shows how much progress curvy women have made in this industry and I’m so proud to be a part of that [email protected]” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
