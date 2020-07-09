Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Marquita Pring Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Marquita Pring hands down won the day Thursday when the magazine shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot of her on Instagram.

The SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as he posed for the snap rocking a black two -piece string swimsuit while posing on a rock over a river. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “For me being a part of this issue shows how much progress curvy women have made in this industry and I’m so proud to be a part of that [email protected]” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 9, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

The swimsuit model social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quita (@marquitapring) on Oct 8, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quita (@marquitapring) on Sep 26, 2019 at 6:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quita (@marquitapring) on Aug 2, 2019 at 4:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quita (@marquitapring) on Jul 14, 2019 at 9:23am PDT