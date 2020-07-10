Maren Morris Wins Day With Terrific Black Swimsuit Shot
Maren Morris hands down won the day Friday when Country Music Television shared a stunning snap of her on Instagram rocking a swimsuit.
The 30-year-old country singer looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a revealing black one-piece suit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The outlet didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “This is how we want to be spending #NationalPinaColadaDay RP: @marenmorris.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The “My Church” singer‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet trips. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the Playboy magazine that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram