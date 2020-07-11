Anne de Paula Stuns On Instagram With Incredible Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Anne de Paula dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.

The star model, who is one of the best women on the site, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and it’s downright awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the snap. How do I know that? Well, it quickly generated thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 10, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Paula torch the internet down for all of her fans on a regular basis? The answer to that is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she decides to bring the heat, there’s nothing anyone can do to stop her! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Feb 10, 2020 at 10:25am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:32pm PST