Lorena Duran Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture
Lorena Duran destroyed Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.
Duran, who is known for constantly dominating the internet, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw Duran drop down from the top rope with some fire content, but this post is proof she’s as great as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Duran dominate the internet like it’s no big deal at all? The answer to that is an easy no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She’s a superstar in every sense of the word, and that’s why we’re such huge fans at The Smoke Room! Here are a few more of her great snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram