Kelsey Merritt Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Kelsey Merritt did her very best to heat things up Monday when she shared a great bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely perfect in the behind-the-scenes snap she shared rocking a tan two-piece string swimsuit while at the beach.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Soooo excited for @si_swimsuit to come out on newsstands July 21st!!!! Here's a little bts from our shoot in Dominican Republic."
The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless and wearing underwear.
Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
