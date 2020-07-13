Kelsey Merritt Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kelsey Merritt did her very best to heat things up Monday when she shared a great bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely perfect in the behind-the-scenes snap she shared rocking a tan two-piece string swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Soooo excited for @si_swimsuit to come out on newsstands July 21st!!!! Here’s a little bts from our shoot in Dominican Republic.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless and wearing underwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Feb 3, 2020 at 6:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Nov 25, 2019 at 7:18am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on May 17, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 26, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT