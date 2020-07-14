Bella Thorne Heats Things Up With Terrific Bikini Shots
Bella Thorne definitely heated things up on Tuesday when she shared a couple of terrific bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 22-year-old actress looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for a series of snaps rocking a black and white string two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Being Latina I love learning about all the different Latin cultures, can’t wait to go to Cuba MY PEOPLE!!”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The former Disney Channel star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an orange bikini and looking sensational.
Check them out!
