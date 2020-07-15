Camille Kostek Shares Insane Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek started a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

Kostek, who is a major hit in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know amazing swimsuit snaps when we see them here at The Smoke Room, and this one is one of the best that we’ve seen in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. It’s going to shock you. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Kostek start a fire on Instagram for all of her fans? The answer to that is easy, and the answer is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more of her golden shots below. They’re all outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT