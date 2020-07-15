Josie Canseco Wins Day With Handful Of Black Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Josie Canseco hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a handful of lingerie shots on Instagram with her followers.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the series of snaps rocking a black satin bra with matching underwear. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “new digitals from home.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a colorful bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

