Tanaye White Heats Things Up With Terrific Red Bikini Clip

Tanaye White definitely heated things up on Wednesday when she posted a terrific bikini clip on Instagram from her swimsuit shoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the video rocking a red sparkling two-piece swimsuit for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “less than a week until @si_swimsuit hits shelves! Set your clocks for JULY 21ST.”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 15, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a taupe bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Jul 11, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on May 18, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on May 11, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Apr 20, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Mar 6, 2020 at 6:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:12pm PST