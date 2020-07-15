Tanaye White Heats Things Up With Terrific Red Bikini Clip
Tanaye White definitely heated things up on Wednesday when she posted a terrific bikini clip on Instagram from her swimsuit shoot.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the video rocking a red sparkling two-piece swimsuit for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “less than a week until @si_swimsuit hits shelves! Set your clocks for JULY 21ST.”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a taupe bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
