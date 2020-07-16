Danielle Herrington Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Danielle Herrington definitely heated things up Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot of her on Instagram.
The 27-year-old SI Swimsuit cover model looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snap rocking a bronze-colored two-piece swimsuit during her shoot for the upcoming issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “‘I started modeling when I was 13, so growing up in this industry always made me feel like I needed to change my body and be someone different than the girl from Compton. Being a part of a brand that celebrates diversity and inclusivity is really a game changer.’- Danielle Herrington @danielle_herrington_.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a white bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
