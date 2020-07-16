Sofia Vergara Wins Day With Topless Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sofia Vergara hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a stunning topless throwback shot on Instagram with her followers.

The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap wearing no top at all and just white briefs from one of her many shoots. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “#tbt @vanityfair shoot #summer.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Modern Family” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of shot of her rocking a white one-piece swimsuit and looking amazing!

