Iggy Azalea Wins Day With Handful Of Racy Braless Outfit Shot
Iggy Azalea hands down won the day Friday when she posted a couple racy outfit shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 30-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps going braless wearing a black and white checkered bikini top with a matching mini-skirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a drink emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The Australian rapper‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram