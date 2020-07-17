Iggy Azalea Wins Day With Handful Of Racy Braless Outfit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Iggy Azalea hands down won the day Friday when she posted a couple racy outfit shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 30-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps going braless wearing a black and white checkered bikini top with a matching mini-skirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a drink emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

The Australian rapper‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 9, 2020 at 8:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 25, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 27, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:41am PDT