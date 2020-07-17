Izabel Goulart Heats Things Up With Terrific White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a couple terrific bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps rocking a top with white two-piece string bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the posts and simply captioned one of them, “I decide my vibe Take 3.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking another white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Feb 17, 2020 at 11:58am PST