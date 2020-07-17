Izabel Goulart Heats Things Up With Terrific White Bikini Shot
Izabel Goulart definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a couple terrific bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps rocking a top with white two-piece string bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the posts and simply captioned one of them, “I decide my vibe Take 3.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking another white bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram