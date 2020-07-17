Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez did her very best to torch the internet on Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a black and white two-piece swimsuit with a cowboy hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “a country girl at heart.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a green bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram