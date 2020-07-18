Lindsey Pelas Wears Stunning White Outfit In Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Pelas turned up the heat on Instagram with a recent post.

Pelas, who is known for pushing the limits online, posted several photos of herself in a white outfit, and they’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no doubt at all that these posts are up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You’re going to be blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Jul 10, 2020 at 10:31am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Pelas does on Instagram. She’s a star in every sense of the word. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anyone who is unfamiliar with her work, you can take a look at a few more examples below! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Jul 3, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Jun 24, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on May 19, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT