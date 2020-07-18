Lorena Duran Rocks Instagram With Swimsuit Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Lorena Duran heated up Instagram with a recent swimsuit shot.

Duran, who is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself wearing a white suit for her fans to see.

It also didn't take her fans long at all to notice this fire snap from Duran. I know that because it quickly generated thousands of likes.

Take a look below. You won't be disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jul 17, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

Like I said above, Duran is blowing up in the modeling game, and there's no doubt about that at all. She's a superstar.

While you're here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her amazing posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jul 10, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jul 9, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jul 3, 2020 at 5:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 22, 2020 at 5:07am PDT