Olivia Culpo Shares Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram

Olivia Culpo rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Culpo, who is arguably the most famous model in the game right now, posted a photo of herself wearing a white bikini, and it's awesome.

It's been a minute or two since we last saw Culpo drop down from the clouds with some insane content. Clearly, she hasn't lost a step at all.

Give it a look below. I think you're going to be very impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 18, 2020 at 6:51pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Culpo burn up Instagram like it's no big deal at all? The answer to that is an easy and obvious no.

She's one of the best in the game, and we love seeing it at The Smoke Room. Here are a few more of her insane posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 16, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 13, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 9, 2020 at 6:19pm PDT