Kendall Jenner Rocks Instagram With Impressive Bikini Pictures
Kendall Jenner didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.
Jenner, who is one of the most famous women on the planet, posted two photos of herself wearing a black bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the scandalous post. How do I know that? Well, the post currently has north of five million likes, which is an absurd amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a great time on Instagram whenever Jenner is dropping bikini bombs on all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
That’s just a fact, and we’ll never get tired of seeing it. She’s one of the best models in the game, and there’s plenty of proof to support that statement. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram