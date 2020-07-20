Adriana Lima Shares Insane Bikini Picture On Instagram For Her Fans

share on facebook tweet this

Adriana Lima rocked Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and I can promise that you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There’s crazy content on the internet, and then there’s however you want to describe this one from Lima. It’s on a different level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed by what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Jul 19, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Lima when she decides to bring the heat, and that’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best in the game, and it’s not because she holds back. It’s because she routinely cranks up the heat for her fans. Here are a few more times she shocked us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 17, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 17, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Dec 2, 2016 at 3:23pm PST