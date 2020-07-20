Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Blue Bikini In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned on Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini, and I can 100% promise that you don’t want to miss this shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only do you not want to miss this snap from Ambrosio, but there’s a very high chance this is one of the best shots we’ve seen from her in awhile. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to enjoy what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 19, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Ambrosio is dropping bombs for all of her loyal fans and followers. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There’s no debate about that at all. She’s one of the best models in the game, and she regularly impresses us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 13, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 11, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 23, 2020 at 9:18am PDT