Alexis Ren Wears Black Swimsuit In Outstanding Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alexis Ren dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Ren, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the insane post. The swimsuit snap generated more than 500,000 likes in a few hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

What are we all thinking about this post from Ren? It might not be the most insane post that we’ve ever seen out of her, but I think we can all agree it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Alexis. Now, let’s all take a look at a few more times she really turned the heat up! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Jasmyn Wilkins Posts Great Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Devon Windsor Shares Awesome Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Kendall Jenner Rocks Instagram With Impressive Bikini Pictures