Anastasia Ashley Wears Skimpy Bikini In Great Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Anastasia Ashley stunned on Instagram with a recent post.

The American-born athlete posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini for her fans to see, and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice this snap from Ashley. How do I know that? Well, it didn’t take much time at all to garner thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to love it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jul 15, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Ashley? I’m thinking it’s a prime example of her ability to start fires online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a superstar in every sense of the word, and that’s why we’re such huge fans at The Smoke Room! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jul 12, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jun 8, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on May 24, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Apr 4, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT