Gisele Bundchen Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Swimsuit Shot

Gisele Bundchen hands-down won the day Monday when V magazine shared on Instagram a jaw-dropping throwback swimsuit shot of the supermodel.

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely perfect as she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit for the cover shot of the 2009 summer issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine captioned the terrific post in part, “Happy Birthday to supermodel, actress and activist @gisele! To celebrate the Brazilian beauty, V are inaugurating her V59 cover for the next installment of our Collector’s Club!” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 12, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 12, 2019 at 5:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 9, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 6, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 1, 2019 at 7:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 17, 2019 at 5:13am PST