Gisele Bundchen Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Swimsuit Shot
Gisele Bundchen hands-down won the day Monday when V magazine shared on Instagram a jaw-dropping throwback swimsuit shot of the supermodel.
The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely perfect as she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit for the cover shot of the 2009 summer issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The magazine captioned the terrific post in part, “Happy Birthday to supermodel, actress and activist @gisele! To celebrate the Brazilian beauty, V are inaugurating her V59 cover for the next installment of our Collector’s Club!” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram