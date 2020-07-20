Jhenny Andrade Wears Red Bikini In Awesome Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Jhenny Andrade nuked Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini for all of her fans to see, and you’re not going to want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is this a great shot from Andrade, but it feels like it might be one of the best snaps we’ve seen from her in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. I think you’re going to like it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jul 18, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Andrade? I’m thinking that’s another prime example of her elite skills online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Jhenny! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jul 2, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jun 19, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jun 13, 2020 at 11:38am PDT