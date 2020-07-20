Josephine Skriver Shares Amazing Bikini Video On Instagram
Josephine Skriver melted Instagram with a Monday post.
The Danish-born superstar posted a video of herself wearing a tiny bikini for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and I think you’re all going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Not only is this a straight fire post from Skriver, but this feels like one of the best posts we’ve seen out of the modeling star. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What do we all think about this post out of Skriver? I’m pretty sure that’s the definition of a golden post from the star model. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her amazing shots! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram