Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child

Nicki Minaj surprised fans when she dropped the exciting life-changing news that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old superstar rapper, born Onika Tanya Maraj, got everyone’s attention Monday when she posted a series of baby bump snaps on Instagram showing her rocking a sparkling bikini. The post was noted by CNN. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

She captioned one post simply, “Preggers.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

A second post from the “Bang Bang” hitmaker thanked fans for all their support after revealing her pregnancy.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” Minaj wrote. “Overflowing with excitement [and] gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

It all comes after the rapper revealed last year that she had tied the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

In the post on social media she wrote, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19,” with a fun clip revealing bride and groom apparel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 21, 2019 at 8:22pm PDT

Last month, Nicki made headlines when she opened up about married life during an interview with People magazine.

“When you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Minaj explained.

Congratulations.