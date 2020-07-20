Red Dela Cruz Wears Revealing Bikini In Impressive Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Red Dela Cruz burned up Instagram with a recent picture.

Cruz, who is known for her awesome feed, posted a photo of herself wearing a green bikini, and this one is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Everyone knows how great Cruz is when it comes to Instagram. It’s not a secret at all, but it never hurts to get a reminder. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s what she accomplished here. Give it a look below. You’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟® (@red_delacruz) on Jul 13, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

It’s never a bad thing whenever Cruz is out here dropping bombs like this one for all of her fans. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s an absolute superstar, and there’s plenty of proof that fact below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟® (@red_delacruz) on Jul 2, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟® (@red_delacruz) on Jul 1, 2020 at 12:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟® (@red_delacruz) on Jun 29, 2020 at 12:04am PDT