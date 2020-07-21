Elizabeth Turner Wears Black Bikini In Scandalous Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Elizabeth Turner destroyed Instagram with a recent post.

Turner, who is one of the biggest stars in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini for all of her followers to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest post we’ve ever seen out of Turner? It’s hard to say for sure, but it’s without a doubt definitely in the mix. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT

You know you’re in for an amazing time whenever Turner is out here turning up the heat like this one Instagram for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best models in the game, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Jun 28, 2020 at 7:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Jun 25, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on May 19, 2020 at 9:07am PDT