Hyunjoo Hwang Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Swimsuit Shot
Hyunjoo Hwang hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a racy black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout through the middle while at a beach location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “My first rookie shots by @yutsai88 in Bali are coming soon!
@si_swimsuit 2020 Issue is coming out on stand TODAY!!! I’m so honored to be a part of diverse women in the magazine this year. See you soon in the rest of pics.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her green bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
