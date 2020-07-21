Hyunjoo Hwang Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hyunjoo Hwang hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a racy black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout through the middle while at a beach location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “My first rookie shots by @yutsai88 in Bali are coming soon!

@si_swimsuit 2020 Issue is coming out on stand TODAY!!! I’m so honored to be a part of diverse women in the magazine this year. See you soon in the rest of pics.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (황현주) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:25am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her green bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 9, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 7, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (황현주) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (황현주) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (황현주) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (황현주) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 15, 2019 at 11:43pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (황현주) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 14, 2019 at 7:36pm PST