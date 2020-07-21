Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Incredible Bikini Shots Of Star Female Surfers

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when the magazine dropped some incredible bikini shots of several star female surfers.

“Meet @caroline_markss, @courtneyconlogue and @maliamanuel three of the @wsl’s greatest female surfers,” SI Swimsuit captioned the post on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In one snap, Caroline Marks rocks a great yellow one-piece swimsuit. In a second, Courtney Conlogue, who is “ranked #7 in World Surf League,” posed for the shot wearing a pink two-piece swimsuit, while Malia Manuel shines in red-orange bikini. Check it out! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Taking a look through all of their social media accounts, we found several pictures from their various fashion photo shoots to their ocean action that are truly can’t-miss!

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of Marks rocking a bikini for the 2020 SI Swimsuit issue and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Marks (@caroline_markss) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Marks (@caroline_markss) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Conlogue (@courtneyconlogue) on Jul 6, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Conlogue (@courtneyconlogue) on Jun 20, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malia Manuel (@maliamanuel) on Jun 17, 2020 at 11:36am PDT