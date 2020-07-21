Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Incredible Bikini Shots Of Star Female Surfers
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when the magazine dropped some incredible bikini shots of several star female surfers.
“Meet @caroline_markss, @courtneyconlogue and @maliamanuel three of the @wsl’s greatest female surfers,” SI Swimsuit captioned the post on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In one snap, Caroline Marks rocks a great yellow one-piece swimsuit. In a second, Courtney Conlogue, who is “ranked #7 in World Surf League,” posed for the shot wearing a pink two-piece swimsuit, while Malia Manuel shines in red-orange bikini. Check it out! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Taking a look through all of their social media accounts, we found several pictures from their various fashion photo shoots to their ocean action that are truly can’t-miss!
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of Marks rocking a bikini for the 2020 SI Swimsuit issue and looking fantastic.
