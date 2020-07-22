Camille Kostek Shares Amazing Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Camille Kostek started a fire on Instagram with a Wednesday post.

The superstar model posted a photo of herself in a revealing suit from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and it’s awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a little bit since we last saw Kostek torch the internet to the ground, but this post is proof that she hasn’t lost a step at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be blown away by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Kostek brings to the table when it comes to Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Everything she touches turns to gold, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Karin Hart Posts Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram
Camila Oliveira Goes Topless In Unreal Instagram Picture
Elizabeth Turner Wears Black Bikini In Scandalous Instagram Picture
Camille Kostek Shares Amazing Swimsuit Picture On Instagram