Charlotte McKinney Wins Day With Fantastic Green Bikini Shot

Charlotte McKinney hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her followers.

The 26-year-old “Baywatch” star looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a green two-piece swimsuit during her latest shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “August cover @hamptonsmag Photography: @marksquires_studio Editors: @patricia_tortolani & @phebewahl Styling: @ashleypruittstylist Makeup: @carlyfishermakeupartist Hair: @dallin.james.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jul 22, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

The supermodel‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jul 17, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jul 13, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Aug 14, 2019 at 2:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Aug 4, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jul 23, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jun 10, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jun 11, 2018 at 10:40am PDT