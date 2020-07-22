Charlotte McKinney Wins Day With Fantastic Green Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Charlotte McKinney hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her followers.

The 26-year-old “Baywatch” star looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a green two-piece swimsuit during her latest shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “August cover @hamptonsmag Photography: @marksquires_studio Editors: @patricia_tortolani & @phebewahl Styling: @ashleypruittstylist Makeup: @carlyfishermakeupartist Hair: @dallin.james.”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

The supermodel‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Charlotte McKinney Wins Day With Fantastic Green Bikini Shot
Adriana Lima Shares Insane Bikini Picture On Instagram For Her Fans
This Model Rarely Covers Up On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]