Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Torches Internet With Incredible Bikini Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Jamea Lynee definitely heated things up when she posted an incredible bikini shot on Instagram on Tuesday with her followers.
The swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a red two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun at the beach during her shoot for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “Today I made my debut in @si_swimsuit …. this is my life?!!! I’ve been modeling since I was 16, but full time for 2 years. I’ve been told no by many jobs/agencies over the years. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was something that I was so determined and excited to go for, not only once but twice. The second time I got it!! I promise you every NO gets you closer to a YES.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The SI Swimsuit finalist‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a vanilla bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a couple from her latest lingerie shoots that are truly can’t-miss!
