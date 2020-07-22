Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Jamea Lynee Torches Internet With Incredible Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Jamea Lynee definitely heated things up when she posted an incredible bikini shot on Instagram on Tuesday with her followers.

The swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a red two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun at the beach during her shoot for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “Today I made my debut in @si_swimsuit …. this is my life?!!! I’ve been modeling since I was 16, but full time for 2 years. I’ve been told no by many jobs/agencies over the years. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was something that I was so determined and excited to go for, not only once but twice. The second time I got it!! I promise you every NO gets you closer to a YES.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

The SI Swimsuit finalist‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a vanilla bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:37am PST

Not to mention, a couple from her latest lingerie shoots that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Nov 14, 2019 at 10:45am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamea (@jamealynee) on Jul 19, 2019 at 8:55am PDT