Brooks Nader Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Brooks Nader definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a vanilla-colored one-piece swimsuit for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Vroom vroom my very own 90s supermodel moment on set for @si_swimsuit !! Also, rookie of the year voting is LIVE!! Click the link in my bio to vote.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posting topless wearing black bikini bottoms.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram