Brooks Nader Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her followers.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a vanilla-colored one-piece swimsuit for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Vroom vroom my very own 90s supermodel moment on set for @si_swimsuit !! Also, rookie of the year voting is LIVE!! Click the link in my bio to vote.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:22am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posting topless wearing black bikini bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jul 9, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on May 7, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Feb 9, 2020 at 7:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 1, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:27am PDT