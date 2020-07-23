Sara Sampaio Drops Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio recently hit her followers with a great swimsuit post on Instagram.

Sampaio, who is one of the most famous models in the world, dropped a photo of herself wearing a bikini on a boat, and this one is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the sexiest post we’ve ever seen out of Sampaio? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to miss the spicy snap. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

Will it ever get old watching Sampaio burn down the web for all of her loyal followers and fans? The answer to that is an easy “no.” (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose online, you know you’re in for a wild time on the internet, and there’s no doubt about that at all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 18, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 17, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 16, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT