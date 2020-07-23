Sofia Vergara Wins Day With Stunning Bikini Throwback Clip
Sofia Vergara hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback clip on Instagram of some of her past bikini shoots.
The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely perfect as she posed in a variety of colorful two-piece string swimsuits during her stunning photo shoot in Mexico and Miami.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "#tbt 90's photoshoots #Miami #Mexico."
The "Modern Family" star's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a terrific white one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
