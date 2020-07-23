Sofia Vergara Wins Day With Stunning Bikini Throwback Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sofia Vergara hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback clip on Instagram of some of her past bikini shoots.

The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely perfect as she posed in a variety of colorful two-piece string swimsuits during her stunning photo shoot in Mexico and Miami. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “#tbt 90’s photoshoots #Miami #Mexico.”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The “Modern Family” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a terrific white one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

