Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Kim Riekenberg Torches Internet With Terrific Bikini Shot

Kim Riekenberg did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a couple terrific bikini shots on Instagram for her followers.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked amazing as she posed for the series of snaps rocking black two-piece bikini bottoms and peach colored ones for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great posts and simply captioned one of them, “SI SWIM 2020 is OUTTT ! Did you get your copy yet ? And have you seen the ROOKIE voting ? Link in bio ! Unfortunately we can’t vote from Germany, so everybody in the states please push the button for me if you have a minute.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Jul 22, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:58am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing little more than a towel and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Jul 14, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Jul 9, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Clearly, another great rookie class from SI Swimsuit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on May 17, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Feb 4, 2020 at 4:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on Dec 15, 2019 at 6:44am PST