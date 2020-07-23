Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Kim Riekenberg Torches Internet With Terrific Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kim Riekenberg did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a couple terrific bikini shots on Instagram for her followers.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked amazing as she posed for the series of snaps rocking black two-piece bikini bottoms and peach colored ones for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great posts and simply captioned one of them, “SI SWIM 2020 is OUTTT ! Did you get your copy yet ? And have you seen the ROOKIE voting ? Link in bio ! Unfortunately we can’t vote from Germany, so everybody in the states please push the button for me if you have a minute.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing little more than a towel and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

Clearly, another great rookie class from SI Swimsuit!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Riekenberg (@kriekenberg) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Maxim Shares Wild Topless Instagram Picture Of Romee Strijd
Stella Maxwell Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot
Kahili Blundell Shares Several Lingerie Pictures On Instagram
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Kim Riekenberg Torches Internet With Terrific Bikini Shot