Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Kim Riekenberg Torches Internet With Terrific Bikini Shot
Kim Riekenberg did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a couple terrific bikini shots on Instagram for her followers.
The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked amazing as she posed for the series of snaps rocking black two-piece bikini bottoms and peach colored ones for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great posts and simply captioned one of them, “SI SWIM 2020 is OUTTT ! Did you get your copy yet ? And have you seen the ROOKIE voting ? Link in bio ! Unfortunately we can’t vote from Germany, so everybody in the states please push the button for me if you have a minute.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing little more than a towel and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Clearly, another great rookie class from SI Swimsuit!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram