Izabel Goulart Torches Internet With Stunning Topless Bikini Shot
Izabel Goulart did her best to torch the internet on Friday when she posted a stunning topless bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.
The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing red bikini bottoms while in the pool. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Disconnect to reconnect.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
